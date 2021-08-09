From Tuesday August 10, all Pfizer drop-in vaccine centres in Scotland will offer 16 and 17-year-olds the Covid jab, as according to advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI announced last week that this age group would benefit from receiving the vaccine, with the Scottish Government adhering to the committee's advice as it has done throughout the pandemic.

It said that all 16-17-year-olds would be offered the first dose of the vaccine by the end of September.

The Government previously said that all adults in Scotland should have been offered both doses of the vaccine by September 12.

Here's where you can find your nearest drop-in centre...

Where is my nearest drop-in vaccine centre?





Drop-in vaccine centres around the country will be able to vaccinate 16-17-year-olds from Tuesday August 10.

Young people on mainland Scotland are advised to either attend a drop-in clinic or book an appointment via the online portal at NHS Inform.

Those on Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles will instead be contacted by their local health board and invited to attend a clinic.

You can find your nearest drop-in centre by visiting www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/invitations-and-appointments/vaccine-drop-in-clinics and clicking on your local NHS Board.

You can also visit your local health boards social media page where they will list their drop-in services.

Which vaccine will 16-17-year-olds get?





16-17-year-old Scots will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by end of September.

Previously the vaccine was only being offered to those over the age of 18, however new advice from the JCVI means this has been extended.

Currently the majority of children under 16 will not receive the vaccine however this is subject to change if the JCVI find it would be beneficial.

The Scottish Governement has confirmed that it will follow the advice of the JCVI if it makes any further announcements on the vaccinations of children.

How many people receive the vaccine each day in Scotland?



