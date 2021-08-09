Hearts and Hibs are the latest two Premiership club to be given the go-ahead to bring back all season ticket holders to Tynecastle and Easter Road respectively.

The Jambos announced the decision, green-lit by City of Edinburgh Council, that full capacity would be allowed.

The club revealed it was a unanimous decision.

A statement on their site read: "Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm that we will be able to welcome back all of our season ticket holders for our upcoming cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen.

"The club has been in positive discussions with the City of Edinburgh Council over the past few days and it has been unanimously agreed that Tynecastle Park can be, going forward, opened to its capacity.

"This is, clearly, a decision that we are extremely pleased with and we thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their cooperation.

"What this means is that every season ticket holder to who wishes to attend the visit of Aberdeen on August 21st and watch the Jambos live and in person will be able to do so.

"Supporters who have purchased a Hearts Pass are encouraged to contact the Hearts Ticket Office from tomorrow onwards in order to purchase their seat for the season.

"As per the latest Joint Response Group update, a Red Zone is still required at the stadium in order to maintain a football bubble. This means that some areas of the Tynecastle will remain sterile and no open to supporters, therefore in some instances season ticket holders will be moved to different areas of the stadium. The Hearts Ticket Office will be in touch with those affected.

"Further details regarding tickets for the Aberdeen game and a general sale for Season Tickets will be made in due course."

The Hibees, meanwhile, will welcome back supporters for their game against Kilmarnock. Though they will only have east and west stands available due to ongoing work done in north and south stands.

Their new CEO Ben Kensell said: "We are all really delighted to be able to welcome back our supporters. It is what everyone has been waiting for. While those fans who have attended our recent games have created a terrific atmosphere to spur the team on, we are looking forward to hearing what a full stadium can do.

“We are finishing off our programme of work in the North and South stands, and we expect to be able to accommodate all of our home support in their usual seats by the European play off match on August 26th if we are successful in Croatia this week, and certainly by the Livingston fixture scheduled for August 28th.

“Meantime I hope fans will really see that we are trying to create the best football experience in Scotland through the work we are doing with our sound system, with the kiosks, with work to improve the stadium’s appearance and with – very soon – the installation of big screens.”