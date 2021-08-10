A CERTAIN Herald writer recalls, as a music-crazed teenager in the early 1970s, writing an eager letter to Gloria’s Record Bar, one of Glasgow’s best-known music stores. The letter said that he was hoping to visit the city soon, and would it at all be possible for the music shop to send him an advance list of its LPs?

The polite if slightly bemused reply said that, in essence, they had much more stock than could realistically be itemised but that the writer was welcome to visit at his convenience. (Which he did, more than once).