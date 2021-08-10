It's exam results day in Scotland, which means that thousands of young people around the country will find out the grades which could determine their future.

This year looks slightly different to a traditional results day however, since pupils already have a good idea about what their grades will look like.

Teachers were in charge of awarding grades using ongoing assessment due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, today these grades will be set in stone as students find out whether any alterations have been made.

If pupils aren't happy with their results, they still have the right to appeal.

Here's how to do it...

Can I appeal my SQA exam results?





You can appeal your exam results, but you don't have long!

The appeal service opened on June 25 and will close on Thursday August 12, meaning you have just two days to get your appeals in.

Appeals can be made on three different bases:

an appeal against the academic judgement made

an appeal against an unresolved administrative error

an appeal on grounds of discrimination where:

- there has been a breach of the Equality Act 2010 (which must have been either acknowledged by your school, college or training provider or established by a court or the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman)

- your school, college or training provider failed to provide agreed Assessment Arrangements

Before submitting your appeal, you should read through the guidance on how to do so.

You can then register to appeal using this form.

The form will ask you for your candidate number, so make sure you have that to hand.

All appeals will be processed after results day, even if they were made prior to August 10.