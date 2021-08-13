SINGER Laura Mvula has called Biffy Clyro’s frontman Simon Neil one of the "sweetest human beings" she has ever met.

Speaking to The Herald Magazine, Mvula, whose latest album Pink Noise has been nominated for a Mercury Prize, talked about duetting with the Biffy Clyro singer on her album track What Matters.

“It was my manager who suggested Biffy Clyro’s Simon and I listened to what they’d done with an orchestra, and I was like, ‘’Yeah, that’s the thing,” Mvula revealed.

“I remember the label trying to organise it very formally. And I was just like, ‘No, I’ll text him. He’ll know what to do.’

“We shared one text conversation and he was so sweet; one of the sweetest, gentlest, kindest human beings I think I’ve ever met. He texted me and said how much he loved the song and asked if there was anything I wanted of him and I just said, ‘Do you.’

“I cannot imagine that song without him and that’s not true of a lot of collaborations that I’ve been a part of before.

“He helped me make sense of my own song. Who does that?”

Mvula, who is appearing at the Edinburgh International Festival at the end of the month, has also told The Herald Magazine that Pink Noise is an “album of liberation” after a difficult few years in which she got divorced and was dropped by her former record label by email.

The full interview will be published in The Herald Magazine tomorrow.