It's exam results day in Scotland, with thousands of students across the country finding out their grades after a year of hard work.

Although students already had a good idea of their results having received their provisional grades weeks ago, today these will be confirmed officially.

After a difficult year due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid, many pupils will be keen to celebrate their results before either heading back to school or moving into the next phase of their lives.

And lots of restaurants are keen to get in on the celebrations, and are offering free food to Scottish students who received National 5 or higher results this week.

Here's all the places you can get your freebies this week.

Where can I get free food this week?

Lots of chain restaurants are celebrating Scottish students this week by offering exclusive deals.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell are offering free crunchy tacos to students who have received results all day on Tuesday August 10.

Simply show your results letter and choose between seasoned beef or black beans.

Scotland's Taco Bell restaurants are located in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Nando's

Nando's will offer higher and National 5 students a free starter or quarter chicken on Tuesday August 10 and Thursday August 12.

You can even maximise from the deal if you received your results last year, as it applies to 2020 or 2021 higher or national 5 pupils.

To claim the deal, simply bring your results and ID to any Nando's in the UK so you can collect your code.

Nando's can be found in most cities across Scotland, so you shouldn't have to travel too far to make the most of this deal.

Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny's is also getting in on the deals, offering students a free pizza from Tuesday August 10 - Thursday August 12.

Like with Nando's, you should bring your results letter and a valid student ID to claim your pizza.

You can choose from their vast menu, with all pizzas included, in one of six Scottish restaurants.