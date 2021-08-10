Coronavirus cases have risen to over 1,000 according to latest figures recorded by the Scottish Government and there have been 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,032 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 181 more than Monday’s cases.
Eleven further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is 11 more than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,003.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,370 as of August 1.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 14,317 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 7.8% were positive, 1.1% more than those on Monday.
A total of 40 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is two fewer than yesterday, with 352 in hospital overall, a decrease of four.
2,652 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,029,479 while 3,357,803 people have now received a second dose.
