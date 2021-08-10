Three quarters of adults in the UK have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Official figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed that a total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK.

This figure includes 4,029,479 first doses and 3,357,803 second doses in Scotland.

The milestone has been hailed as a "national achievement" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three-quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of," he said.

"It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab - to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely."

The below chart displays data up until August 8, which is the most up-to-date data provided on the UK Government's vaccination dashboard.

UK Government minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart, said: “Today's news that three quarters of adults have now had both doses marks an outstanding achievement in this unprecedented vaccine rollout.

"It gives us hope for a brighter future but it is vital that those who haven't yet had their jab come forward as soon as possible."

The milestone comes as 16 and 17 year olds came forward for the first time to receive their vaccine over the weekend.

Drop in centres are now offering vaccinations for the age group from today after the JCVI announced last week that this age group would benefit from receiving the vaccine.

Today, 2,652 first doses were administered in Scotland, with 15,747 second doses.