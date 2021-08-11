THE pop charts in December of 1971 were full of deathless hits: Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West) by Benny Hill, Slade’s Coz I Luv You, and T. Rex’s Jeepster.
All of these and more, much more – Isaac Hayes’ Theme from Shaft, Cher’s Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves, Olivia Newton-John’s Banks of the Ohio – were on sale at record shops including Gloria’s Record Bar, in Glasgow’s Battlefield Road. Howard Blint (pictured above), of the family that ran Gloria’s, and its sister shop in East Kilbride, was asked by the Evening Times which records were selling well that Christmas.
“A bit of everything, really”, he responded. “There has been no definite trend. We have, however, found children’s records selling well”.
Anyone who received a record token for Christmas would be able to visit Gloria’s between 9am and 6pm on the big day and exchange it for vinyl.
The prices were low: LPs started at just 63p, cassettes at 99p, and eight-track cartridges at 150p.
Among the rock LPs on sale were those by such artists as Emerson, Lake & Palmer, John Martyn, Traffic, Fairport Convention, Mott the Hoople, Wild Turkey, Tony Haggard, King Crimson and Jethro Tull.
The hardware on offer included a home stereo cartridge unit called a Teleton, demonstrations of which were staged for the benefit of potential customers (half a century on, some of these models can be found on eBay, incidentally).
There was a range of portable and standard cassette and cartridge equipment in Gloria’s, as well as record decks, carrying cases and record cabinets.
And, as is evident from the picture, acoustic guitars. Howard himself was a talented musician.
Every last inch of the shop was put to productive use. In 1969, the Blints had extended their original unit to include the shop next door, but it still wasn’t enough. “We could still do with still more space”, Howard said.
More Gloria’s tomorrow.
