Every year the Queen travels to Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her summer break, and this year she has been joined by her son, Prince Andrew.

The Duke has hit the headlines once again amid claims that he sexually abused Virgina Giuffre, an accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, when she was 17.

Now he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have travelled to Scotland to visit the Queen in her Balmoral residence.

Located in the north east of Scotland, here's what you need to know about the castle and Prince Andrew's latest trip.

Where is Balmoral Castle?





Balmoral Castle is located in Deeside, Aberdeenshire, near the town of Ballater in North East Scotland.

The castle has been in the Royal family for centuries, having been frequented by Queen Victoria throughout her reign.

It is well documented as one of the Queen's favourite places; she is even reported to have travelled to Scotland to privately mourn the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

Shops in local Deeside towns often bare the Royal coat of arms, marking a seal of approval from the Queen herself.

Before she moves into her official residence in August, the Queen enjoys some time away from duties and is often seen by members of the public driving or walking in the moors.

Why is Prince Andrew visiting the Queen?





Despite their divorce in 1996, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained close, so close in fact that she has joined him on a trip to visit his mother, the Queen, in Scotland.

The Prince was pictured driving a Range Rover near Balmoral on Tuesday evening with his ex-wife in the back seat.

Their visit came hours after Virgina Giuffre filed a lawsuit against him, accusing the Duke of sexual abuse.

The civil case requests monetary damages but is not a criminal case.

This is just the latest twist in the Prince Andrew scandal, who was friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Most will remember the Prince's interview with BBC Newsnight host, Emily Maitlis in 2019, where he denied ever meeting Ms Giuffre, despite a photo showing him with his arm around her.

Speaking during the interview, he said: "It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Following the release of the interview, which was watched by around 1.7 million viewers, Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties.

His last public appearence was his father's funeral in April, where he walked with the procession.

He is yet to comment on the latest accusations, while Buckingham Palace has also declined to comment.

Ms Giuffre's lawyer has said Prince Andrew "cannot hide behind wealth and palace walls", urging him to respond to the allegations.