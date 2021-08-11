The Paralympics are back after a five year hiatus, and Channel 4 are set to provide over 300 hours of coverage to ensure you don't miss any action. 

In what is being deemed the channel's "most ambitious ever" coverage plans, presenters will be located in Tokyo, Leeds and London, with over 70% of the presenting team disabled. 

Familiar faces including Clare Balding, Ade Adepitan and Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson will feature regularly on a variety of shows, as well as 16 livestreams on its Paralympics Microsite, showing over 1000 hours of footage. 

It provides the perfect opportunity to keep up-to-date with Team GB's progress, with plenty of medal hopes throughout the games across various sports. 

As we prepare to tune in to another action packed two weeks of sport, here's everything you need to know about Channel 4's Paralympic presenters and commentators. 

Who are Channel 4's presenters for the Paralympics?

A star studded line-up will front the channel's Paralympic shows running throughout each day of the games. 

Paralympics Breakfast: Arthur Williams and Steph McGovern

Live Sport: Clare Balding

Team Sport: JJ Chalmers and Ed Jackson

Paralympics Today in Tokyo: Ade Adepitan

Gold Rush: Clare Balding 

The Last Leg: Adam Hills, Alex Brooker, Josh Widdicombe and Rosie Jones

Reporters: Vick Hope, Sophie Morgan and Lee McKenzie, ​Jordan Jarret-Bryan, Liz Johnson, Jeanette Kwakye and Giles Long

Who are Channel 4's commentators for the Paralympics?

The channel is pulling out all the stop, recruting sporting experts for their extensive commentary team.

Cycling: Simon Brotherton, Jo Rowsell

Wheelchair basketball: Dan Strange, Clare Griffiths

Athletics: Katharine Merry, Rob Walker, John Rawling, Ronald McIntosh, Rob Walker

Wheelchair rugby: Steve Brown

Wheelchair tennis: Gigi Salmon, Louise Hunt, Peter Norfolk

Swimming: Marc Woods

Who are Channel 4's pundits for the Paralympics?

Channel 4 has some Paralympic legends in their pundit team:

  • Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson
  • Liam Malone
  • Danny Crates
  • Stef Reid (post- competition)
  • Lauren Steadman (post- competition)
  • Alice Tai
  • Hannah Dines

 

 