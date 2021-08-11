A body has been found in the search for a missing hillwalker.
John Smith, 84, who was known as Frank and from Nottingham, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel, Perthshire, at 7.15am on August 5.
Police Scotland said on Wednesday that his body was recovered near the summit of Ben Cruachan, Argyll, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday.
His car had previously been found in a parking area used by walkers tackling the 1,126-metre (3,694ft) mountain, leading to rescuers searching the area.
Police Scotland said in a statement: “Around 2.50pm on Tuesday August 10, the body of missing man John Smith (known as Frank) was recovered near the summit of Ben Cruachan.
“His family are aware and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
His daughter Helen Bang said some walkers contacted the police to say they had met Mr Smith after reading a media appeal which helped identify the right search area.
They also paid tribute to the "herculean efforts" of the Oban Mountain Rescue Team.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.