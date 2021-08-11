The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) have been released showing the number of deaths where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.
In the week between August 2 and August 8, 51 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of five deaths from the previous week.
As of 8 August, 10,421 deaths have now been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by NRS on Wednesday.
15 deaths were of people aged under 65, 13 were people aged 65-74 and there were 23 deaths of people aged 75 or over.
Glasgow City had eight deaths, North Lanarkshire had seven and Dundee City had six deaths. 20 council areas had at least one death last week.
43 deaths were in hospitals, three were in care homes and five were at home or in a non-institutional setting.
Deaths from all causes were 7% above the five year average for this week. Most excess deaths are still happening at home, with home and non-institution deaths 33% above average in the most recent week.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “NRS figures released today show that last week, there were 51 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is an increase of five on the previous week's figure.”
