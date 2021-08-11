LAWRENCE Shankland has completed a move to Beerschot.

The striker, 26, has penned a three-year deal with the Belgian Pro League side.

The clubs ahreed an undisclosed fee for the transfer with reports claiming it is in the region of £1million.

Scotland international Shankland spent two years at Tannadice, scoring 40 goals in 74 games.

Shankland told the Dundee United website: “I have really enjoyed my time at Dundee United and I would like to thank everyone at the Club from the playing staff and coaches to the support staff both at Tannadice and St Andrews.

"I came to United with the objective of developing personally and helping the club get back to the Premiership and I now see it is the right time to take the next step in my career development elsewhere.

“The fans support for me was amazing right from the off and I will always be grateful for their backing and, hopefully, I will be back one day to see them all.

"I also have to mention the backing I have received from the chairman and vice-chairman who made me feel such a part of this club and welcomed me in so warmly.

"I leave knowing there is an excellent squad and great coaches at United and I am excited to see how successful this season will be for them. I now look forward to my future in Belgium and cannot wait to get started. Thank you to everyone at Dundee United.”

Beerschot chairman Francis Vrancken said: “We had been working on Lawrence for a long time.

“He came into the sights of Beerschot through United World scouting.

"The fact that we can attract a boy with experience on the international stage makes us very happy."