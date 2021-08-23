The Last Leg is back for the Paralympics, coming live from London every night throughout the games.

Returning are original presenters Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe, joined by comedian Rosie Jones reporting from Tokyo.

First launched for the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, the show proved very popular, so much so that 22 series have since been made.

It has been credited with breaking down the barriers surrounding disability using comedy, and now it's back again on prime time, ready to provide offbeat commentary on all the Paralympic action.

The trio's on-air chemistry is one of the aspects that makes the show so successful, so here's everything you need to know about the hosts of the TV hit...

Who is Adam Hills?

Australian comedian Adam Hill has been described as the "perfect lead" for The Last Leg, which he has presented since 2012.

Born without a right foot, multi award-nominated Hills frequently uses his artificial foot as a source of comedy, sometimes taking it off and passing it round the audience.

However, this was not the case until 10 years into his stand-up career, with Hills stating he "didn't want to be known as the one-legged comedian ... I wanted to prove myself as a comic before talking about this."

Starting his career in Sydney, he had to choose early on between comedy or radio, citing his love of the way he feels on stage as his reason for choosing stand-up.

After working for Australian network ABC during the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, he was selected by Channel 4 for London's coverage and has not looked back.

Who is Alex Brooker?





Channel 4 found Alex Brooker through their Half a Million Quid Talent Search, a competition to find new disabled talent for the 2012 Paralympic Games coverage.

Brooker was born with hand and arm deformaties and wears a prosthetic leg, having had his leg amputated as a baby.

Having trained as a journalist and worked for newspapers, his first TV appearence came in 2011, in the form of the Paralympic World Cup for Channel 4.

From there, he rose through the ranks, interviewing Boris Johnson and David Cameron during the London Paralympic opening ceremony.

His skills interviewing politicians have since been lauded, with political journalist Hugo Rifkind describing Brooker's 2015 Nick Clegg interview as "a model of how to talk normally to a politician – and make them talk normally back".

Who is Josh Widdicombe?





Josh Widdicombe is a regular on the British stand-up circuit, well known for appearences on Mock the Week as well as fronting various comedy shows.

However, before his step into the realms of comedy, Widdicombe was a sports jounralist for the Guardian, with his love of sport making him a good candidate for The Last Leg, which he joined in 2012.

Not originally part of the line-up for the show, which was due to be fronted soley by Adam Hills, Widdicombe and Brooker appeared as the first guests and performed so well that they were invited to stay as co-hosts.

He is referred to as the "token able-bodied person" on the programme and credits the show's "slow burner" attitude for its resulting success.

Speaking to the Independent in 2015, he said: "It’s the worst idea for a TV show ever. It’s insane, it shouldn’t work. But the reason it does is because it came up quietly through the Paralympics. So it was allowed to be a slow-burner and work out what it was."

Who is Rosie Jones?





Comedian Rosie Jones is returning to her roots for this series of The Last Leg, having started her career as a writer on the show back in 2016.

Jones, who has cerebral palsy, has gained critical acclaim during her five years on the circuit, as well as harboring a very successful writing career.

She balances performing and appearing on various TV shows with writing for programmes such as for Would I Lie to You, Sex Education and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

During this season of The Last Leg, she will report from Tokyo while the other presenters will remain in London.