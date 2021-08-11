The Scottish Government has recorded nearly 1,500 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 1,498 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the number is 466 more than Tuesday’s cases.
READ MORE: Coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland rose by 51 in last week
Ten further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, which is one fewer than yesterday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 8,013.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 10,421 as of August 8.
READ MORE: Covid in Scotland tracker: Daily cases and deaths revealed
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 32,735 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 5.0% were positive, 2.8% less than those on Tuesday.
A total of 42 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, which is two more than yesterday, with 356 in hospital overall, an increase of four.
3,614 more first doses of the vaccine have been given bringing the total number to 4,034,420 while 3,375,524 people have now received a second dose.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.