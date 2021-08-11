It's that time of year again; the Edinburgh festival has once again rolled around, as perfomers flock to the capital after a year's hiatus in 2020.

The festival garners world wide recognition, with the population of the city more than doubling in the month of August.

Of course it looks slightly different this year, running on a much smaller scale.

While lovers of the festival celebrated its return, many of the much loved aspects of the festval will be missing.

The Military Tattoo is one of the favoured performances, taking place every evening of the festival at Edinburgh castle, ending in a magnificent fireworks display.

But is it going ahead this year?

Unfortunately, the famous Military Tattoo has been cancelled this year due to the financial risks surrounding Covid.

It means that Edinburgh residents won't see or hear the nightly fireworks throughout the month of August to which they become so accustomed.

The event was cancelled back in May, with the CEO Buster Howes saying it would be "irresponsible" to go ahead: "Despite the sense of optimism around the UK’s emergence from the Pandemic and our huge enthusiasm to stage a performance this year, it is now clear that the financial risks we confront in delivering The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, at scale, on the Castle Esplanade in August are simply too great.

"Consequently, it is with enormous regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

"This has been a very difficult decision. We appreciate it has far-reaching implications for our staff, performers, suppliers, and guests, but we must act responsibly and, in the best, long-term interests of all."

Tickets can be refunded or transferred to next year, when it is hoped the Tattoo will finally resume in all its glory from August 5-27 2022.