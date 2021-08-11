The Paralympics are back, with hours of sport set to keep us entertained over the course of 12 days as Team GB try to top the medal table.

Of course, with Tokyo a 12-hour flight away, not to mention the global pandemic preventing spectators from entering the stadium, the majority of us will be watching the screens and cheering from our sofas.

With that in mind, it's important to get the right channel to ensure you don't miss any historical moments.

Your instinct might be switch over to BBC from August 24, but doing so won't bring you the Paralympic action you are searching for.

Instead, Channel 4 has the rights and will broadcast hours and hours of coverage.

Here's everything you need to know about Channel 4's coverage of the Paralympics...

Why is Channel 4 showing the Paralympics instead of BBC?





Channel 4 has the broadcasting rights to the Paralympics, meaning all coverage will be shown on their channels.

And they are certainly making this most of it, showing over 1000 hours of footage across various platforms.

The channel has had the rights since the 2012 Paralympics, when their coverage was credited with creating "seismic shifts" in the attitudes towards people with disabilities.

They viewed London 2012 "as a huge opportunity to challenge stereotypes and champion minorities by bringing disability into the mainstream", which is something they have continued through 2016 and now 2021.

Paris 2024 will also be covered by Channel 4, with International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons crediting the broadcaster for "creating a blueprint" for commercial broadcasters and their abilities to raise the profile of disability sport.

Speaking on Channel 4's achievements, he said: "They have reached record audiences, in particular young people, identified and developed some fantastic new presenting talent and played a significant role in delivering seismic shifts in attitudes and perceptions towards people with an impairment in the UK."

Who decides which channel has the broadcasting rights?





Like the Olympics, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allocate the rights, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) designate the broadcasting rights for the Paralympics based on channels' bids.

Channels submit bids for the rights, and can therefore be outbid by other channels.

This explains why the BBC's Olympic coverage was limited - they were outbid by other commercial channels for the broadcasting rights.

Across 2012 and 2016, Channel 4 showed more coverage of disability sport than any other broadcaster in history.

It's a record they will extend on during the Tokyo Paralympics, with dedicated channels showing over 300 hours of coverage while 16 online livestreams will provide over 1000 hours of footage.