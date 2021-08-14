With an estimated population of 120 and a total area of just under three and a half square miles, there’s little on the face of it to suggest the Hebridean island of Iona as a magnet for travellers. Yet for centuries, people have come – first the 12 followers of Columba who landed with him in 563, and later the monks who came to live, work and pray in the monastery he established. In the early 13th century a Benedictine abbey was raised on the spot of the original building and today the site and the island are revered as the central point for the spread of Christianity throughout Scotland, and accepted as one of the oldest religious centres in western Europe.

The faithful still travel to the abbey and they’re joined by enthusiasts for history both medieval and modern – 60 Scottish kings are buried on the island, but so too is John Smith, a former leader of the Labour Party who died in 1994 – and of course their number is swelled by those who would simply describe themselves as tourists.