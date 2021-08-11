Edinburgh will officially open their custom-built stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield with a pre-season friendly in front of fans against Newcastle Falcons on Saturday 11th September.

The capital outfit will also play Benetton Rugby at home the following Saturday with both games kicking-off at 3pm.

The venue was completed in February, but the decision was taken not to move in until the easing of Covid restrictions meant that spectators can attend matches. That permission was granted yesterday. Admittance to these games is included in the club's 2021-22 season ticket pass, and a public sale will take place this [Thursday] morning at 10am.

“It’s a significant moment in Edinburgh Rugby history and, with back-to-back Saturday afternoon kick-offs, we’re hoping to create a real festival atmosphere in and around the ground, where we can celebrate the return of rugby together as a club, alongside our supporters, who’ve waited so patiently to finally step foot in their new home,” said Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director Douglas Struth.

“We’re really looking forward to hosting two quality opponents in Newcastle Falcons and Benetton Rugby. Both matches will give our supporters a taste of what’s to come in 2021-22, with head coach Mike Blair now at the helm and several new signings ready to pull on the blue and orange jersey.

“We continue to work hard behind the scenes on our plans for our first crowd at the ERS and make this and every game a great occasion."

Meanwhile, Glasgow Warriors have also been given the greenlight to host supporters at Scotstoun for the first time since February 2020 in their only home pre-season match, which is also against Newcastle Falcons, on Friday 3rd September [kick-off at 7pm]. However, the game will not be played in front of a full capacity crowd because the East and West Stands currently not in situ due to athletics events taking place at Scotstoun Stadium.

Tickets for the match will be made available to season ticket holders from Monday 16th August. They will then go on sale to ‘Warrior Nation Members’, subject to availability, on Thursday 19th August.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome back supporters to Scotstoun for the first time since the pandemic began," said Glasgow Warriors’ Managing Director Al Kellock. "Thank you to Scottish Rugby and Glasgow Life for their support in making this return to crowds possible and to the staff team who will now make it a reality.”