The Metropolitan Police commissioner has said “no one is above the law” when asked about allegations of sexual assault against Prince Andrew on Thursday morning.

Dame Cressida Dick said a review into the case is currently underway however no investigation is taking place during an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

The comment comes after a lawsuit was filed in the US accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre, according to one of her lawyers.

She alleges that thse was trafficked by the Duke of York's former friend, the convicted and deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Ms Giuffre says she was a victim of financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York, who was spotted joining the Queen at Balmoral yesterday, has denied the allegations.

Speaking this morning, Dame Cressida said: "No one is above the law.

"It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

"As a result of what's going on, I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

In a BBC Newsnight interview in 2019, Prince Andrew said he had never had sex with Ms Giuffre, saying: "I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened."

The duke said he had "no recollection" of ever meeting her and that there were "a number of things that are wrong" about her account.

Yesterday, the lawyer representing Ms Giuffre has warned against anyone ignoring the US courts as he claimed the royal’s legal team have “stonewalled” appeals for information.

David Boies, who represents Ms Giuffre, said his client ultimately wanted “vindication” from her civil suit for damages.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations in the past, and a spokesman for the duke said there was “no comment” when she was asked to respond to Ms Giuffre’s legal action.

He claimed Andrew’s lawyers have not co-operated: “They have just totally stonewalled. They have refused to provide any explanation, they refuse to engage in any discussions.

“They refuse to provide any facts, they’ve even refused to respond to any of the allegations that have been made in any reasonable way. They have basically simply ignored every letter, every phone call, every outreach that we’ve made.”