All 18 passengers have been rescued after a British-flagged boat sank near a Greek island, the country’s coastguard has said.

A coastguard spokeswoman said “as far as we know”, all those involved are Greek, and they are in a “healthy” condition.

Earlier, the coastguard said the incident involved a 28 to 30-metre vessel sinking about 16 miles to the north west of the island of Milos, with authorities alerted at about 10.30am local time.

A ferry, the coastguard and the Greek navy and air force joined the rescue response.

The rescued passengers have been taken to Milos.