All 18 passengers have been rescued after a British-flagged boat sank near a Greek island, the country’s coastguard has said.
A coastguard spokeswoman said “as far as we know”, all those involved are Greek, and they are in a “healthy” condition.
Earlier, the coastguard said the incident involved a 28 to 30-metre vessel sinking about 16 miles to the north west of the island of Milos, with authorities alerted at about 10.30am local time.
A ferry, the coastguard and the Greek navy and air force joined the rescue response.
The rescued passengers have been taken to Milos.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.