The Paralympics are set to round off the summer of sport in spectacular fashion following the culmination of the Olympics earlier this month.

It's a great excuse to switch on the TV and watch events we don't usually get the chance to see.

Coverage of this year's Paralympics is set to be more extensive than ever before, with hours of live stream available throughout the 12-days of action.

The broadcasting rights for the Olympics and Paralympics are allocated by each events' governing body, meaning different channels will air the different games.

So while you might have been watching the Olympics on the BBC or Eurosport, the Paralympics will be shown on Channel 4.

Here's everything you need to know about the Paralympic coverage and where to watch.

What channel will show the Paralympics?





The BBC or ITV is perhaps your instinct when it comes to watching big sporting events, with the former having shown the Olympics and both splitting the coverage of the Euros.

This isn't the case however when it comes to the Paralympics, which will be shown on Channel 4.

Channel 4 has had the broadcasting rights for the Paralympics since London 2012, and last year it was confirmed that this would be extended to Paris 2024.

It will show over 300 hours of coverage on its main channels, while 16 dedicated livestreams will provide over 1000 hours of footage.

Meanwhile, More 4 will focus entirely on team sports.

Who are the presenters for Channel 4's coverage?





Channel 4 has a range of expert presenters and for the first time, over 70% of the team have disabilities.

Here's the line up of presenters, commentators and pundits:

PRESENTERS

Ade Adepitan

Clare Balding

Sophie Morgan

Lee McKenzie

Ed Jackson

JJ Chalmers

Vick Hope

Jordan Jarret-Bryan

Liz Johnson

Jeanette Kwakye

Giles Long

Steph McGovern

Arthur Williams

COMMENTATORS

Simon Brotherton

Jo Rowsell

Ronald McIntosh

Rob Walker

Katharine Merry

Dan Strange, Clare Griffiths

John Rawling

Steve Brown

Gigi Salmon

Louise Hunt

Peter Norfolk

Marc Woods

PUNDITS