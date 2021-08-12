The organisers of Scotland's biggest mass participation running event say they were forced to cancel because of a 'lack of clarity' on the restrictions that would be place.

The Great Scottish Run half marathon, which raises thousands of pounds for charities, was due to be held on Glasgow on October 2 but was cancelled last month by the Great Run Company.

The company will, however be staging the Great North Run, on September 12 in Newcastle with thousands of entrants expected to take part.

There will be a number of changes to the event to help ensure it is safely run including a change of route. Runners will also be allocated specific timeslots, with the final participants setting off several hours after the first.

A spokeswoman for the Great Run Company said it was not able to commit resources to the planning of the Glasgow event, which also includes a 10k, "with the risk that it would not go ahead".

The Great Scottish run is due to be rolled over to a new date next year on Sunday, October 2.

A spokeswoman for the Great Run Company said, “The regulations in England and Scotland have not been aligned through the pandemic.

"Therefore the basis for decision making was different for events in those locations.

“We took the difficult decision earlier in the year to cancel the Great Scottish Run because we lacked clarity over the Covid guidelines that would be in place, and we were not able to commit resource to the planning of the event beyond that point in time, with the risk that the event could not go ahead.”