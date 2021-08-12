Cheeky St Johnstone supporters let fireworks off outside the hotel where Galatasaray's players were staying ahead of this evening's Europa League crunch clash.

The pyro was released by fans outside Malmaison in Dundee last night.

A video shared on social media has been viewed more than 6,200 times and shows a pair of men sprinting away before the fireworks light up the sky.

Sharing it on Twitter the caption read: "Don't know who is responsible but outside Gala's hotel last night," accompanied by laughing face emojis.

The second-leg kicks off this evening with the score tied up at 1-1 following last week's draw in Turkey.

It comes after Rangers fans did the same thing to Malmo's players ahead of their Champions League tie on Tuesday evening.

At around 2am punters let loose with the illuminations in Glasgow.