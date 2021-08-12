A rollercoaster has derailed at Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge, causing a full emergency services response.
Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance service were all alterted just after 11.30am to the incident.
A witness has said that the last two cars of a rollercoaster at the theme park came off the track and people were lifted off as staff called the emergency services.
They added that the park was "packed" as they heard a crash, most people were running away.
Photos from the scene appear to show that the rollercoater involved is the Runaway Timber Train.
The ambulance service has confirmed that the scene is "still ongoing" although the fire service said they left the scene at 12.14pm.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 1141 hours to attend an incident in Aviemore.
"We dispatched three ambulance crews, Basics GP, The PICT team and our special operations team to the scene.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.37am on Thursday, August 12 to support a multi-agency response at the Landmark Adventure Park, Carrbridge.
"Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment.
“Crews left the scene at 12.14pm.”
Police Scotland have been asked for a comment.
We have contacted Landmark Adventure Park for comment.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.