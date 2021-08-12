Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84.

Her agent told BBC News that she had been ill for several months, and passed away at her home in Edinburgh.

Stubbs found fame in the 1960s through her roles in films including Swingers' Paradise, Summer Holiday and Till Death Do Us Part.

The 84-year-old also made regular appearances on game show Don't Say A Word and Give us a Clue, before later starring in The Worst Witch in the late 1990s.

Una Stubbs with her bridegroom Nicky Henson in 1969.

More recently, she appeared alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in BBC's Sherlock, where she portrayed Mrs Hudson.

A statement from her family said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Her agent Rebecca Blond said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”

Sherlock creator Steven Moffat remembered Una Stubbs as “the loveliest light on Baker Street” as he paid tribute to her.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “The loveliest light on Baker Street has gone out.

"What a woman, what a talent, what a star – and just about the kindest, nicest, funniest person you could meet.

"I don’t know how anyone even starts summing up that career – Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge… and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock”.

Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss tweeted: “It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs.

"She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling.”

