Families in Aberdeenshire have been left 'disgusted' by mindless vandalism at Stonehaven Station on the one year anniversary of the rail disaster which killed three men.

Those paying tribute to the victims found that flower beds on Platform two of the station had been pulled out and scattered all over the ground on Thursday morning.

The vandalism happened on Wednesday night and was captured on CCTV.

The incident had been reported to British Transport Police who say a teenage girl is being investigated for the crime.

Flowers were laid to remember the victims of last year’s derailment today but the vandalism does not releate to these flowers.

Stations around the country fell silent at 9:43am — the time the incident was first reported — on August 12 last year.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed into a landslide across the tracks near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, following heavy rain.

Six people were injured on board the train, which derailed at 9:37am.

Many expressed their shock at the vandalism on a day which left the community heartbroken.

Niall Findlay wrote on Facebook: "I hope they have cctv in this station if so these people need brought to justice and in my opinion a custodial sentence given out.

"There are families out there still grieving this loss. This incident still hurts the people of Aberdeenshire and to wake up to this is just despicable."

Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury

Ashley Lawrence Milne added: "Someone somewhere thinks this is funny. Disgusting behaviour and let’s hope they get caught."

Janey Robertson shared the sentiment: "Disgusting and of all days to do it a year on from the terrible tragedy of last year. Absolutely disgraceful."

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “This is a deplorable act of vandalism. Anti-social behaviour of this kind has no place on Scotland’s Railway.

“The incident, which took place late on Wednesday evening, has been reported to British Transport Police and we will work with the authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating after it was reported a teenage girl had vandalised flower displays at Stonehaven station.

"The incident is believed to have taken place shortly after midnight this morning (12 August). Enquiries are ongoing."