During the Olympics earlier this summer, many people were surprised to learn that the BBC studios were in fact in Manchester rather than Tokyo.

Now, with the Paralympics set to get underway, the same question applies to the Channel 4 coverage: where are the studios?

Presenters, pundits and commentators do a stellar job of providing seamless transitions, so much so that you would never guess that they may not actually be where the action is taking place.

Channel 4 has bases in Tokyo, Leeds and London, so with that in mind, here's where all the presenters are reporting from throughout the Paralympics.

Are the Channel 4 presenters in Tokyo?





In this case, it's not a one size fits all answer: the Channel 4 Paralympic presenters are spread between Tokyo, Leeds and London.

Where the presenters are based very much depends on which show you are watching.

For example, the Highlights show fronted by Ade Adepitan is filmed in Tokyo, while reporters like Sophie Morgan, JJ Chalmers, Ed Jackson, Lee McKenzie and Vick Hope are also located in Japan.

From Leeds, Clare Balding will present the live sports finals while Steph McGovern and Arthur Williams will front the Paralympics Breakfast Show from the same location.

Meanwhile, London is home to the prime time show, The Last Leg, which offers a different take on the day's action with Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker.

Rosie Jones, who will act as a reporter on The Last Leg, will broadcast from Tokyo.

Are the Channel 4 commentators in Tokyo or UK?

Most of the commentary will take place from studios in Ealing, London.

It means that the commentators are in for lots of early starts, with action starting as early as 1am due to the 8 hour time difference between UK and Tokyo.

It's a similar approach to that taken by the BBC for the Olympics earlier this summer, when most of the commentators were based in Salford.