Glasgow's Mela will return next month for what will be the first post-pandemic event to be held at the Kelvingrove Bandstand.

Glasgow Life, the charity that delivers culture and sport in the city, said the event will go ahead on Sunday, September 5. However the free event will be ticketed and will be available for each of two sessions at 12 noon and 3pm, with staggered entry times. Tickets will be available from 10am Friday August 13 from www.glasgowmela.com.

Glasgow Mela, Scotland's biggest free multicultural festival, will take place next month

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council said: “The Glasgow Mela is one of the city’s most loved events so it seems fitting that it will be the first one back at Kelvingrove Bandstand after the pandemic lockdowns. Moving the Mela from its traditional early summer dates has given us the opportunity to build an exciting programme that celebrates Glasgow’s many communities and our status as a UNESCO City of Music. As well as the live event, you can also enjoy the atmosphere of the Glasgow Mela alongside exclusive content online afterwards.”

The Glasgow Mela is delivered by Glasgow Life on behalf of Glasgow City Council and has received support from EventScotland.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events for VisitScotland said: “We are proud to support Glasgow Mela through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund. A one-day hybrid event, Glasgow Mela is a wonderful multi-cultural festival which brings music, dance, arts and vibrancy to the heart of Glasgow’s west end.”

Glasgow’s first Mela was in 1990 as part of the European City of Culture and was an indoor celebration at the then newly opened Tramway.

Since then the event has grown to become a huge outdoor celebration which attracted tens of thousands of people in Kelvingrove Park in 2019. Last year the Glasgow Mela was an online event.