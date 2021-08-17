The combination of white chocolate and strawberries in this cheesecake is a real crowd-pleaser. Perfect to bring round to a garden party or to serve at the end of a summer’s Sunday lunch. Serves 4
Ingredients
½ Packet of digestive biscuits
Approx. 50g of softened butter to bind
550g cream cheese
300g double cream – semi whipped
400g White chocolate – melted and cooled
1 x punnet of fresh strawberries
Method
In a food processor gently blitz the biscuits with softened butter (which helps bind the base together. Spoon this out into your frame or mould as flat as possible ensuring you have a good base approx. 5mm thick. Place in the fridge to set.
For the cheesecake mix first melt your chocolate. The best way to do this is to have a pan of water gently simmering on a low heat with the chocolate in a bowl over the top. Stir occasionally and when melted allow to cool slightly.
Semi whip the double cream by hand or in an electric mixer. In a large bowl beat the cream cheese and add some freshly diced strawberries. Slowly mix in the cooled white chocolate followed by the semi whipped cream.
Spoon the mixture into the fame or moulds and chill in the fridge for around 4-6 hours.
Garnish with fresh strawberries, grated white chocolate and serve.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
