A “significant number” of emergency service resources are at the scene of an incident in Plymouth.

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 6pm on Thursday to an “ongoing incident” in Keyham.

Locals are being urged to stay indoors and follow police advice.

The incident is not thought to be terror related, however a local MP has said he is awaiting the “number of victims” in what is a “very grim day for our city and our community”.

The ambulance service tweeted: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

“We will provide an update here in due course.”

Video from Snapchat of several air ambulances landed in Keyham, Plymouth. MPs have described it as a “serious and tragic incident”.



No more concrete information than that at the moment. pic.twitter.com/AOYaoAYIb4 — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) August 12, 2021

We were called at 18:12 to an ongoing incident in Plymouth.



We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/17xZs7LsTm — South Western Ambulance Service (@swasFT) August 12, 2021

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer advised the public to remain calm, adding that the suspect is not "on the run".

He said: The incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth. Remain calm.

"It is for the Police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land."

The update came after his initial post, which read: “I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth.

“Please obey all instructions from the Police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media.

“I will post news when I have it.”

I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the Police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media. I will post news when I have it. — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) August 12, 2021

READ MORE: Hundreds of UK troops sent to Afghanistan to assist evacuating Brits as Taliban forces progress

Local Labour MP Luke Pollard added: “Really worrying news coming out of Keyham in #plymouth. Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.”

He later wrote: “Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.

"Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham”

Devon and Cornwall Police have also been contacted for more information.