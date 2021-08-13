Tributes have been pouring in for actress Una Stubbs following her death at the age of 84.

She was best known for roles in the film Summer Holiday and in the BBC sitcoms Till Death Us Do Part and In Sickness And In Health.

Her death was confirmed on Thursday by her agent.

Sir Cliff Richard hailed the “gorgeous” and “wonderful” actress.

Sir Cliff, who starred alongside Stubbs in Summer Holiday, described her as “gorgeous” and “wonderful” in a video uploaded to social media.

“She was the most exciting person to be with, she was funny, she could really do just about anything – act, dance, she could even sing,” he added.

“Anyway, she has left us and all I want to say is I personally will miss her greatly and I know that our industry on the whole will also miss her greatly.

“Her talent, her joy, everything that she was will remain with us all.

"While we remember her, she will still be with us.”

READ MORE: Sherlock actress Una Stubbs dies in Edinburgh home

Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat paid tribute to Una Stubbs. He said: “I don’t know how anyone even starts summing up that career – Till Death Us Do Part, Fawlty Towers, the incomparable Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge … and, of course, the irreplaceable heart and soul of Sherlock.”

On Twitter Mark Gatiss, actor and co-creator of Sherlock, also paid tribute to the actress.

It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs Hudson. Goodbye, darling. ❤️ — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) August 12, 2021

Musician Paul Weller of the Jam, passes on his condolences.

With deepest sympathy on the passing of Una Stubbs… A wonderful & talented lady. - Paul pic.twitter.com/nSn9cKm8an — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) August 12, 2021

Sherlock co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, after the news was announced, said: "Una was a wonderful, talented, stylish, gentle, joyous and honest friend.

"A joy to work with, to laugh with and to make laugh. So humble and yet so damn good.

"She lit up the room and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, but she will be remembered forever with fondness and love.”

Eastenders co-star Lucy Benjamin, who has also appeared on stage with Stubbs, took to Twitter to express her sadness at the news.

Such sad news. Had the honour of being in the stage production of Worzel Gummidge with #UnaStubbs in the early 80’s and she taught me so much as a child actor and really showed me the way! What a loss 💔 — Lucy Benjamin (@Lucy_Benjamin) August 12, 2021

TV channel Gold also paid tribute to Una Stubbs following news of her death.

We're all deeply saddened to learn that the magnificent Una Stubbs has passed away at the age of 84. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/NZz9aKwHDz — GOLD (@goldchannel) August 12, 2021

Stubbs, who was born in 1937 in Hertfordshire, had a career in film, television and theatre spanning decades, including a recent role opposite Benedict Cumberbatch as Mrs Hudson in the BBC’s Sherlock.

READ MORE: Una Stubbs dies aged 84: Look back on her in pictures

A statement from her family said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Her agent Rebecca Blond said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.

“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”

The 1963 film Summer Holiday helped to make Stubbs’ name after she starred in the musical alongside Sir Cliff.

She went on to star in BBC sitcom Till Death Us Do Part and its sequel In Sickness And In Health, playing Rita Rawlings.

Other well-known television roles included Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and Miss Bat in The

Worst Witch, as well as a role in the Fawlty Towers episode The Anniversary.

She first appeared on screen in the 1950s in series such as Benny Hill and Rush Hour.

After her turn as Sandy in Summer Holiday, she appeared in Sir Cliff’s next film Wonderful Life and later in his BBC TV series It’s Cliff Richard!

For several years, she was a team captain in the weekly game show Give Us A Clue in the 1980s and also made appearances in Heartbeat, Benidorm, Victoria Wood’s We’d Quite Like To Apologise, The Catherine Tate Show and Agatha Christie’s Marple.

She also played Caroline Bishop in the BBC soap EastEnders and more recently appeared in The Durrells, Call The Midwife and Midsomer Murders.

In addition to her work as an actress, Stubbs was also a keen amateur painter who had her work displayed at the Royal Academy in London.

Stubbs was married to actor Peter Gilmore from 1958 to 1969, with whom she adopted son Jason, and then married Nicky Henson in 1969, before they split in 1975