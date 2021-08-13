The suspected Plymouth gunman Jake Davison spoke of being 'defeated by life' and 'beaten down' in videos posted online just weeks before the massacre.

Posting on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle, he said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

Davison appears to be obsessed over the fact he struggled to attract women and discussed the misogynistic “incel” movement, which has now become known as a radical fringe group.

He also “liked” a series of videos about guns, and shared posts on Facebook quoting former American president Donald Trump as well pictures of a statue holding a rifle with the US flag in the background.

In the 11-minute video, which appears to be the last posted before Thursday’s incident, he refers to difficulties meeting women and struggling to lose weight, as well as saying that, after working in scaffolding when he was younger, he was “never … the same again” after injuring his ankle.

He said: “I just don’t have any willpower to do anything anymore”, later adding that he was so “beaten down and defeated by f****** life”.

Davison said he was “still in the same house, same situation, same position” and talked about wanting to regain the “drive and motivation” he once had.

Although saying he did not “clarify” himself as an “incel” – the abbreviation used online for “involuntarily celibate”, for those unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one – he talked about “people similar to me have had nothing but themselves”.

Incel culture has been associated with killings and acts of violence, particularly in the US.

Before signing off in his video, Davison said: “I know it’s a movie but I like to think sometimes I’m the Terminator or something. Despite reaching almost total system failure he keeps trying to accomplish his mission.”

Davison’s Facebook profile suggests he started working at defence and engineering company Babcock International earlier this year. The company declined to comment.