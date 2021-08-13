Emergency hotel accommodation will still be used for people in Glasgow at risk of becoming homeless while the country continues to deal with coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

During the Hillhead Area Partnership it was revealed that Glasgow City Council will continue to provide access to temporary shelter until the country is no longer in a public health emergency.

Glasgow City Council’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has been working on its rapid rehousing transition plan to end the use of B&Bs and hotels to accommodate homeless households since 2017.

The pandemic delayed plans to help people in this situation find a permanent home, with the local authority required to rapidly expand the supply of emergency housing since March last year.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting concerns were raised about the number of people living at the Chez Nous Hotel by councillor Martha Wardrop.

She said: “I would like it noted that there was a petition submitted to the health and social care partnership community engagement committee with regards to Chez Nous last December.

“A lot of work is being done to deal with the issue. I also have concerns about the use of hotel accommodation [by people facing homelessness] and if that is continuing through to next March.”

The petition, which was brought before the Integrated Joint Board (IJB) last December, asked for “appropriate and properly supported” housing for those homeless people who seek help instead of a reliance on temporary guest houses.

Hillhead residents believe that sheltered accommodation would not only mean better living conditions and opportunities for the homeless but also create a safer environment in Hillhead for a community badly affected by antisocial behaviour, petty crime and serious acts of violence, directly associated with these guest houses.

Council officer Gary Quinn said: “The debate [regarding this petition] at the IGB was useful for everyone. We will continue to provide access to emergency accommodation until the end of the public health emergency.

“We are committed to providing transitional housing for those who are living in emergency accommodation after covid. It is unclear when that will be designated.”

Mr Quinn also confirmed that minutes from the IGB’s discussion on the petition would be brought before a future Hillhead Partnership.

Glasgow’s HSCP is currently drafting a strategy that will end the use of B&Bs and hotels as hostels for good. An updated plan will be published next month.

Copy supplied by Catherine Hunter, Local Democracy Reporting Service