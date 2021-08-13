Scotland is the only nation in the UK where coronavirus infection rates are dropping, according to the latest data.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates suggesting around one in 190 people had Covid-19 in the week to August 7, down from one in 120 in the previous week.

While levels of coronavirus infection remain high across much of the rest of the four nations.

Prevalence is highest in Northern Ireland, where around one in 55 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week – unchanged on the previous week and the highest level since late January.

This is followed by England, where the number is around one in 75 people, also unchanged from the previous week.

In Wales, the trend is described by the ONS as “uncertain”. One in 220 people are estimated to have had the virus last week - broadly unchanged on one in 230 in the previous week.

Latest results from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show in the week ending 7 August, infection rates



▪️ remained high in England and Northern Ireland

▪️ continued to decrease in Scotland.



In Wales, the trend is uncertain https://t.co/EyxyZnCkzv pic.twitter.com/34A3rxuoKz — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 13, 2021

Further stats show the the proportion of people testing positive remains higher in younger people in Scotland.

However, in the most recent week, the proportion of people testing positive in the community population appears to have decreased for all ages.

In the week 18 to 24 July 2021, it is estimated that there were 2,300 new positive cases per day.

Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute, said he expects to see a fourth wave in the wake of eased restrictions and with the return of schools and people moving indoors after the summer.

Modelled daily estimates of the percentage of the community population testing positive for COVID-19 in each of the four nations of the UK, between 27 June and 7 August 2021, including 95% credible intervals.

He said: “I would expect to see a rise in cases, a ‘fourth’ wave.

“I do not know the size of any new increase nor do I put much faith in those that claim with certainty to ‘know’.”

But Prof Naismith added: “I know that any significant rise in cases will lead to more long Covid-19 and increase the pressure on the NHS.”

He called for a “more effective (vaccine) campaign to encourage the take-up amongst the hesitant”, saying jabs are safe and effective and have already saved tens of thousands of lives.

Prof Naismith added: “The more vaccinated people, the smaller any fourth wave.”