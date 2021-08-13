Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed into farmland in the south west of England, police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police received a call about the incident near Buckland St Mary, in Somerset, at 10:27am on Thursday.
The only occupants of the plane - one male and one female - both died in the crash.
No formal identification has yet taken place, but next of kin has already been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The emergency services attended the scene, including several medics from South Western Ambulance service.
A cordon is currently around the site and is expected to remain there into the weekend.
Superintendent Paul Wigginton said: “This is a tragic incident in which two people have sadly lost their lives.
“It’s too early to give any further details about the victims but we are making sure the next of kin have all the support they need at this distressing time.
“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch was informed yesterday and deployed a team of investigators.
“We’ve been working very closely with our colleagues from the other emergency services at the scene to make the area safe and ensure the investigation can proceed.
“A cordon remains in place and we’d respectfully ask people not to attend the scene while inquiries continue.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.