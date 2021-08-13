A RAIL UNION boss has said that the families of those affected by the Stonehaven rail disaster 'deserve better' after the train station was trashed on the anniversary of the event.

ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, condemned vandals who destroyed flower displays at Stonehaven station just hours before the railway fell silent to remember the accident in which three men died and six people were seriously injured last year.

The incident had been reported to British Transport Police who say a teenage girl is being investigated for the crime.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: "The families of those affected by the accident at Stonehaven deserve better than this."

The vandalism happened just after midnight on Thursday morning and was captured on CCTV.

Kevin Lindsay, ASLEF’s organiser in Scotland, who attended the unveiling of a memorial plaque at Stonehaven station on Thursday said: "I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would want to do this.

"It besmirches the memory of all those who were involved in, and affected by, the accident.

"I understand this incident of mindless vandalism was captured on CCTV and I hope that anyone with any information will contact British Transport Police.

"All vandalism should be condemned, but it is especially painful for the families of those people affected by the tragedy a year ago, that this station, and these flowers, should be targeted in this way."

Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie and Chris Stuchbury

Stations around the country fell silent at 9:43am — the time the incident was first reported — on August 12 last year.

Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died when the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train crashed into a landslide across the tracks near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, following heavy rain.

Six people were injured on board the train, which derailed at 9:37am.

Flowers were laid to remember the victims of last year’s derailment today but the vandalism does not releate to these flowers.