THE Plymouth mass shooting gunman killed his own mother before taking the life of a three-year-old girl, police have confirmed.

Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison at her home in Biddick Drive, Plymouth, on Thursday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police say he went on to kill three-year-old Sophie Martyn outside, and her father Lee Martyn, 43.

The gunman later killed Stephen Washington, 59 and Kate Shepherd, 66.

He moved along Biddick Drive, where he aimed and shot at two local residents – a man aged 33 and a 53-year-old woman – who received significant injuries that are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The community is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy – the first mass shooting in Britain in more than a decade.

A candlelit vigil has been planned for 9pm tonight to pay tribute to the victims.

READ MORE: Plymouth killer Jake Davison: What is an 'incel'?

Eye-witnesses have told police how Davison then turned the gun on himself.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the issue of how Davison came to legally own a gun to be “properly investigated” and described the shooting as an “absolutely appalling” incident.

Asked if he was concerned about vetting processes that allowed Jake Davison to own the gun he used in his shooting spree, Mr Johnson said: “Without prejudging the investigation into what happened in Plymouth, I think that what I can say at this stage is my thoughts are very much with the families of all those who have tragically lost their lives in an absolutely appalling incident.

“The point you raise is a valid one but it needs to be properly investigated and gone into.

“And I think I would just pay tribute to the police and emergency services for the speed and the promptness with which they handled it.”

Asked about online misogyny, the Prime Minister added: “This has just been drawn to my attention, I’m sure that will be something that, I’m appalled by it clearly, but I think this is something that will undoubtedly be part of the investigation and I think we should leave it to them.”

Please join us tonight at 9pm for a community-led candlelit vigil for the victims of the #keyham mass shooting. It will take place in North Down Crescent Park at 9pm. Please bring a candle and if you don’t have one pls use the torch on your phone. #plymouth @KeyhamNhw pic.twitter.com/O98AA9ETzc — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 13, 2021

In a press conference in Plymouth on Friday, Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police said the force received “multiple” calls about the incident at 6.11pm.

Armed and unarmed officers arrived at the scene within six minutes and discovered Davison’s body a short time later, with this logged by police at 6.23pm.

Mr Sawyer told reporters that it is believed the first female victim and Davison were “known” to each other, and there was a view there was a familial relationship.

He added that he did not yet know of any formal relationship between Davison and the other victims. No motive has yet been identified for the attacks.

Describing how the attack spilled out on to the street, Mr Sawyer told Sky News: “We’ve never in my time had homicide followed by a rampaging firearms attack on random members of the public and then taking one’s life. That is without precedent in my time as chief constable.”

Mr Sawyer described the shootings as “truly shocking” and said they had been witnessed by members of the public, who he urged to seek support.

“We believe we have an incident that is domestically related, that has spilled into the street and seen several people in Plymouth losing their lives in extraordinarily tragic circumstances,” he said.

A weapon – described by witnesses as a pump-action shotgun – was recovered from the scene.

READ MORE: Plymouth shooting: Gunman Jack Davison 'defeated by life' in video posted before massacre

Mr Sawyer confirmed that Davison had held a firearms licence since at least 2020 but it was not yet known whether that firearm was used during the incident.

“Multiple shots have been fired from a firearm during that six-minute or so period,” Mr Sawyer told reporters.

“There are some 13 scenes and potentially more scenes.

“There are therefore five people of Plymouth who have lost their lives overnight – and Mr Davison himself – including a particularly young child.”

He said the identities of the victims would be made public and said officers were working with their families, who he described as being “throughout the UK”.

Detectives are examining Davison’s social media output as part of their investigation, Mr Sawyer confirmed.

My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 13, 2021

The killer appeared to post on a YouTube account under the name Professor Waffle just weeks before the massacre about how he was “beaten down” and “defeated by life”.

His channel was subscribed to gun-related accounts and another named Incel TV, which features content related to “involuntary celibacy”, although in one of his videos Davison said he “wouldn’t clarify myself as an incel”.

The online subculture involves men who express hostility and extreme resentment towards those who are sexually active, particularly women.

In another clip, he discusses missing out on a teenage romance and refers to “Chads”, an incel community term for good-looking men who attract women.

And in another video, Davison says: “I know it’s a movie but I like to think sometimes I’m the Terminator or something. Despite reaching almost total system failure he keeps trying to accomplish his mission.”

Mr Sawyer said he could not say “at this time” whether Davison had mental health issues, but added: “This is an extraordinarily unusual response by a fellow human being.”

“We are not considering terrorism or a relationship with any far-right group,” he confirmed.

Officers are working with the Metropolitan Police to investigate what happened.

Mr Sawyer told reporters that witnesses were “shocked at what was unfolding before them” and there was no evidence to suggest Davison was saying anything as he carried out the atrocity.

The chief constable urged people not to contact police unless it was “truly an emergency” as the force was “very, very busy”.

Labour’s Luke Pollard, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, has urged people in the local community to come together for a candlelit vigil at 9pm on Friday in North Down Crescent Park, Keyham, to pay tribute to the victims.

“Today’s been another really grim and difficult day… it’s important that the community comes together,” Mr Pollard said in a video on Twitter.

“Keyham is an incredible community, I know that communities, not only in Keyham, but neighbouring in North Prospect, Ford and Stoke and Devonport will want to pay their respects as well… this park is big enough for us all.

“There will be no speeches, it will just be a moment for us to come together as a community for a quiet moment of reflection after a really grim and hideous 24 hours for our community.”

Mr Pollard urged those attending to bring a candle, adding if they do not have one “your mobile phone light will do as well”.

On Friday, forensic officers in protective clothing could be seen conducting fingertip searches at the scene, while a coroner’s ambulance was filmed leaving the area.

A large yellow tent was set up in the area, with several uniformed officers posted around the cordon.

Mr Sawyer confirmed that it took “several hours” before police were able to tell residents that the incident had concluded on Thursday night.

“We were searching to see whether this was a lone individual, whether there were other individuals,” he told reporters.

“This was a very fast, developing scene.”

He told how members of the public were evacuated “primarily to ensure that there were not other persons who had been shot, injured or killed in the neighbouring premises”.

The incident is the first mass shooting in Britain since June 2010, when taxi driver Derrick Bird killed 12 people and injured 11 others in Cumbria.