Funso Ojo had become an enigmatic figure to Aberdeen fans. Rejuvenated and revitalised, the midfielder who had shunned Hibs in preference to Pittodrie two years ago, appears to have risen from a football graveyard full of possibilities that went wrong, to have Dons supporters raving about his performance since manager Stephen Glass brought him back into the fold following his stay on loan at Wigan for the second half of last season.

The Belgium under-21 international looked set for a £125,000 move from Scunthorpe to Hibs in the summer of 2019, until the intervention of the then Aberdeen manager, Derek McInnes, with the offer of a three-year contract.

In truth, though, Ojo never did set the heather on fire and was invited to take the train and discover his northern soul in Wigan.

Now operating as a more attack-minded player, the 29-year-old, who kicked-off his career at PSV Eindhoven, was key to changing Aberdeen’s performance and help bring victory against Icelandic outfit Breidablik in the second leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier, when introduced after the break.

More importantly, he was instrumental in aiding Ryan Hedges to score both the Reds’ goals in their 2-1 win, as defender Andrew Considine conceded.

"The first couple of days in pre-season you could see Funso wasn't just 100% sure,” the veteran centre-back said, “but he then became one of our best players in pre-season.

"A lot of the boys have recognised how determined he has been to prove himself here. I think he has been outstanding for us.

"I'll be honest, I never thought I would see him flying down the wing. He has obviously added that to his game as well.

"Funso has always had good feet and been very good technically. However, he had always been that sitter in front of us when he first came. Now, he has been pushed further forward and tell you what - it is coming up trumps.

"I thought he was absolutely brilliant in the second half for us and gave us that different dynamic. He got us up the park where we needed to be.”

Considine, who’ll be in his usual berth at the heart of the Dons defence when they take to the Starks Park pitch and a Premier Sports Cup tie against Raith Rovers tomorrow, was also effusive in his critique of Hedges, for whom Aberdeen received a £500,000 bid from an unnamed English Championship club last week. Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough are thought to be hovering.

"The second goal; Hedges does that in training every day of the week,” he insisted. "He is an outstanding player.

"I know there are a few teams after him at the moment, but I hope we can keep hold of a player like him. We need boys like him who can produce a bit of magic when we are needing a goal and something special. He is our man at the minute.”

The focus for Glass and his squad will shift from Kirkcaldy to Qarabag and a Europa play-off against the team from Azerbaijan next Thursday, a severe test against a team which disposed of AEL Limassol to reach this stage of the competition.

"They have regularly played in the Champions League over the years,” Considine said. "It will be tough but any round in Europe is going to be tough. It is one of those ones where you go over there and need to be as resilient as possible.

"We have to be as tough to beat as possible and take something back. If we can steal a win over there or a draw and bring it back we will have every chance.

"It is going to take a monumental 90 minutes over there in that heat but we have the squad and the players to do it.”