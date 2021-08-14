A superyacht that has been linked to Tom Cruise in the past has been spotted off the Highlands.
The Triple Seven yacht had reportedly been rented by the Hollywood actor when he stayed in Cornwall earlier this year on a break from filming the latest film in the Mission Impossible series.
Locals in Golspie in the Highlands have since shared pictures of the yacht off the coast with some speculating that Cruise could be on board.
It is unclear however if the 59-year-old is on the boat.
Earlier this week it was spotted in Greenock and a host of other locations across Scotland.
The 68-metre yacht can host up to 12 people, as well as 17 crew members and can be chartered for £460,573 per-week.
In June, filming on Mission Impossible was halted due to a Covid outbreak.
