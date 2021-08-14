The UK Government has claimed thousands of jobs will be created by Amazon in the UK with the arrival of Lord of The Rings filming.

While the location of filming for the series is not yet known, the series will be filmed in the UK.

And Scotland could also be set to benefit having been linked to the series in the past before the New Zealand government granted Amazon Studios extra subsidies on its production.

New Zealand's dramatic landscapes were also home to Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies.

However, Amazon has since confirmed that filming will shift to the UK.

UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Thousands of high-quality jobs all across the UK will be created and supported by the Lord Of The Rings television series, so this is very exciting news.”

READ MORE: Amazon announce Lord Of The Rings series will move to the UK

The series, which has a budget of over £330m could have a bigger impact than Outlander if filming takes place in Scotland as reported in the past.

The series, which will focus on events before the Lord of The Rings is thought to have around 4 series.

Amazon said the shift from New Zealand "aligns with the studio's strategy of expanding its production footprint and investing in studio space across the UK”.

It is thought the series had provided around 2,000 jobs in the country.

The first season of the show will finish filming in New Zealand and will be shown on Amazon Prime in September 2022.

A spokeswoman for VisitScotland told The Scotsman: “We know the impact of screen tourism is felt long after productions are broadcast.

“Our own surveys find that around one in five visitors are motivated to come to Scotland after seeing it on-screen, and in these days of on-demand and multi-channel content, there are even greater opportunities for programmes to reach an audience and offer further inspiration.

"Scotland’s stunning scenery, history and landscapes are increasingly inspiring and attracting productions, which in turn offers an opportunity to boost tourism and encourage visitors to experience these locations for themselves.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government’s agency Screen Scotland said: “We can't, unfortunately, comment on discussions about specific productions until or unless we're able to.

READ MORE: New Lord of the Rings TV series to be filmed in Scotland

“Scotland’s competitive Film & TV funds, world-renowned talent, crews, facilities and locations and the UK’s attractive tax breaks continue to drive strong international interest in Scotland as a filming destination.

“We've been working closely with partners to provide industry wide guidance to help ensure Scotland's film and TV sector can continue production, in line with Scottish Government Covid advice.”

The series suffered a lengthy break in production in New Zealand year due to the country’s strict lockdown restrictions.