KASH FAROOQ put in another stylish and controlled performance as he moved closer to a mouth-watering rematch with Lee McGregor.

The Scot was taken the distance by Luis Gerardo Castillo but after 10 rounds there was no doubt over the outcome as Farooq claimed the WBC International title.

The 25 year-old got the nod from all three judges, with two scoring it a perfect 100-90 and one giving a round to Mexican 100-91 on the undercard of the final Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood of the summer.

The bantamweight improves his record to 16-1 and his next bout could well be against McGregor in a fight that would be hugely anticipated throughout Scotland and beyond.

The British Boxing Board of Control earlier in the week made Farooq the mandatory challenger for McGregor’s British belt, with the possibility growing of a rematch and possibly before the end of the year.

World champion Josh Taylor – McGregor’s stablemate – is pencilled in to defend his four belts against Jack Catterall at Glasgow’s Hydro on December 18 and a McGregor vs Farooq contest on the undercard would almost be a bigger fight.

This was the last contest of Farooq’s current promotional deal with Matchroom and he looked keen to impress boss Eddie Hearn from the start as he landed a big right hand in the opening round.

And when he wasn’t throwing shots he bobbed and weaved to make Castillo keep missing with his efforts. The Pakistani-born puncher kept up the pressure into the second round and started to hit his combinations as he went through the gears.

By the third round Castillo had red marks around both eyes as Farooq kept working away. The Mexican finally landed a shot in the fourth but it made little difference to the Scot who responded with a big right hand and then threw in some body shots too.

Castillo was down in the fifth but from a push rather than a punch as Farooq continued to plug away. The former British champion picked up a cut on his cheek due to a head clash but was still getting a lot of joy from big right-hand shots.

Farooq was controlling the fight but Castillo showed he was made of tough stuff as he soaked up the punishment without throwing much back. The Scot landed a few nice jabs in the ninth as he continued to boss proceedings before coasting through to the end, knowing the win was in the bag.

Castillo finally landed a few shots in the tenth round but it was too little, too late by that point and the judges agreed as they delivered their unanimous decision.

Former Scottish world champion Hannah Rankin was among those impressed by the Scot’s clinical and polished display as he gave his deaf and mute opponent few openings in a comprehensive, one-sided display.

“Beautiful performance from Kash tonight, controlled the distance beautifully and picked his shots - as always class to watch! Congrats to the whole team!” she said.