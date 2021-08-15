Three women were among four people treated for suspected gunshot injuries after an incident near Regent’s Park on Saturday night.
Scotland Yard said police were called shortly before 10.10pm to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Clarence Gardens.
Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.
Two women were treated at the scene for suspected gunshot injuries before being taken to hospital.
Police said a man and a female later self-presented at hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.
The Met is awaiting an update on the condition of all four.
There have been no arrests and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7619/14Aug.
