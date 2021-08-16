A man has been charged with murder over the death of William Leiper, whose charred remains were found at the site of a park fire in Glasgow.
The severely-burned body of the 31-year-old was found in Househill Park in Pollok at 7.35am on August 4.
Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was arrested over the death on Friday and charged on Saturday.
READ MORE: William Leiper: Man arrested after Glasgow Househill Park death probe
Jude McPhie appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday to face three charges, one of which was murder.
The others were attempt to defeat the ends of justice, and theft.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.