I WISH to add my congratulations to all of the students who have recently achieved their A Levels, or, in Scotland, their Highers.

However I would also offer my encouragement to all those who have not been awarded such diplomas and recognition at this stage in their lives, and remind them that there are many other ways of achieving so-called success, quite apart from the route presented by academia.

I feel that too much appreciation has been afforded to those who have succeeded in being awarded qualifications and are deemed to pursue their education and experience through university, with not nearly enough encouragement being given to those who, like me, have not.

Success is gauged not just by academic achievement, but is surely dependent upon satisfaction, happiness and accomplishment in life.

I had a teacher who forecast that I would amount to absolutely nothing. When, however, I bumped into him many years later – by which time I had achieved a senior management position – and reminded him of what he had said, his response, with some sense of amusement, was, “Well it certainly seems to have worked!”

In spite of that experience, I always believed that encouragement and praise were much greater management tools than negative ridicule and rejection.

There are so many routes now for young people to pursue their future: trades, services, in-house training programmes, and good, old-fashioned hard work. These offer many ways for them to reach their eventual destinations.

Ian Cooper, Bearsden.

SAFEGUARDING PUPILS’ WELLBEING

AS many Scottish schools return this week, we share the concern of a number of organisations that children may experience quite a big trauma, with anxiety already growing over the impact of the Covid pandemic on child mental health.

With increases in depression, anxiety, eating disorders and self-harm, it is clear that the pandemic has had a major impact on many of our children, and a number of pupils will view the return to schools with further alarm.

This is only to be expected after 18 months of disrupted schooling, and will affect older pupils more profoundly.

In the worst-case scenario we may see an increase in those more vulnerable children being admitted to hospital in a state of crisis, while less vulnerable ones experience increasingly depressive episodes and symptoms of eating disorders.

Schools have a crucial role to play in supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing.

If we are to give our children and young people the best possible start in life, the Scottish Government must give our fantastic teachers, educational professionals and support services the vital resources they need in order to deliver this.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition, Edinburgh: Kenny Graham, Falkland House School; Lynn Bell, LOVE Learning; Stephen McGhee, Spark of Genius; Niall Kelly, Young Foundations.

A TRULY RIOTOUS WEDDING...

PATRICK Fenn (letters, August 16) is concerned about the need to wear face masks at weddings. And rightly so.

Meanwhile, your pages are full of pictures and reports of mass gatherings of football supporters. This is not just ridiculous, it is outrageous.

If supporters are allowed to gather on the terraces, waving flags and shouting full throttle while generally offering loud encouragement (and why not?), on what grounds are wedding guests unable to express their congratulations and best wishes to the married couple?

And what better way to express their thoughts than by singing hymns and otherwise rejoicing?

Nicola Sturgeon has lost the place on this one.

Perhaps, of course, she is afraid that wedding guests let off the leash would break out into the street and express their joy and delight by singing songs and waving banners along the road to the next church, where they could express their feelings by tearing down Wayside Pulpit notices and scattering hymn books along the road.

Alan Sinclair, Bearsden.

... BUT ALL IS QUIET AT QUEEN’S PARK

I OBJECT to Patrick Fenn’s classification of me as a football thug spitting and breathing Covid over fellow supporters.

In 76 years of attendance at Queen’s Park matches, I have heard much friendly banter, but witnessing thuggery, no.

I suggest that Mr Fenn takes a day away from Edinburgh and sees and hears for himself.

David Miller, Milngavie.

THE RETURN OF LIVE MUSIC – AT LAST

I ENJOYED reading Keith Bruce’s review of the concert given by Nicola Benedetti (“Benedetti moved to tears in first live Scots performance in 16 months”, August 16).

We have had to sacrifice so many things in the wake of the lockdown and all the restrictions.

What I have missed the most is the chance to see a favourite musician, live on stage.

The full return of concerts really cannot come quickly enough.

S. MacDonald, Glasgow.

TOO INCREDIBLE FOR WORDS

I WRITE to say that I enjoyed watching the Tokyo Olympics on television.

However, I did become irritated by the over-use of the word “incredible” by several commentators.

This, indeed, was incredibly annoying as the word incredible was used with incredible regularity to describe the athletes and their achievements alike.

Congratulations to Team GB, though: your members were all incredible.

Margaret MH Lyth, Uddingston.