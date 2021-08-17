A vegan restaurant in Glasgow has teamed up with The Scotch Malt Whisky Society to create tapas dishes inspired by Scotland's national drink.
Mono’s head chef Anne McWilliam will be working with the SMWS to share six plant-based dishes paired with various flavour profiles from the Society’s whiskies.
Dishes include Fennel arancini with caponata chutney, paired with Spicy & Dry whisky.
To celebrate the food and whisky pairings, the Society will be hosting a member-only tasting event at its Glasgow Bath Street venue on Saturday, August 28, where members will have the opportunity to enjoy the vegan dishes along with the matching whiskies.
Every Tuesday evening throughout August, non-members will also be able to try out the Mono-inspired vegan tapas and whisky pairings from the Bath Street Members’ Room.
Anne McWilliam, Head Chef at Mono, said: “The tasting notes for each of the Society’s whiskies are unique and make it very exciting when it comes to matching whisky with fresh produce.
“The beauty of the Society’s flavour profiles is that they can be matched with a broad range of ingredients, and the dishes we’ve created include Mono’s take on a Mexican classic, a fresh Mediterranean salad and a rich decadent dessert.
"Each dish is made from local ingredients, is free from all animal produce, and has been designed to enhance and complement one of the Society’s chosen whisky flavour profiles.”
Tickets for the tasting eveing are £10 per head and members will be able to attend the event across two sessions, from 1 pm - 3 pm or 4.30 pm - 6.30 pm.
