The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated rapidly over the past few days, as the Taliban seized control of the country after 20-years out of power.

Thousands of Afghans now fear for their lives as many try to flee the country.

The UN had previously warned of a humanitarian crisis, with basic provisions such as food dangerously low in many parts of the country.

Afghanistan is hugely dependant on the support and economic aid of other countries.

This aid is now thought to reduce by around 20%, due to certain pledges not being met by Afghan government, which will now be ruled by the Taliban.

Distressing photos and videos are circulating social media, showing Afghan people in desperate situations.

Here's what you can do to help.

What can I do to help people in Afghanistan?

There are various things people in the UK can do to support civilians in Afghanistan.

A great option is donating to charities, a list of which you can find below.

However, if you are not in a position to donate money, that doesn't mean you can't still help...

Here's some things you can do:

Write to your MP

You can write or email your MP to encourage them to put pressure on Boris Johnson and the Government to welcome Afghan refugees to the UK.

Find your local MP here by entering your postcode.

This will then provide contact details of your local MP including phone number, email, website and social media.

Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and allow MPs to scrutinize the Government's plans so sending a letter before could be beneficial.

Make a donation to charities

There are numerous charities doing hugely important and life saving work in Afghanistan.

Turquoise Mountain - a Scottish charity which has set up a crowdfunder focussed on providing food and healthcare services for people in Afghanistan.

- a Scottish charity which has set up a crowdfunder focussed on providing food and healthcare services for people in Afghanistan. UK for UNHCR - the UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency and has made an urgent plea for donations with teams on the ground delivering relief.

- the UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency and has made an urgent plea for donations with teams on the ground delivering relief. Women for Afghan Women - this charity works to protect and support the rights of Afghan women and girls in a country rules by men. You can donate here.

- this charity works to protect and support the rights of Afghan women and girls in a country rules by men. You can donate here. Rukshana Agency - this website aims to tell news from the perspective of Afghan women, a viewpoint which is going to become even more important over the next few months. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

- this website aims to tell news from the perspective of Afghan women, a viewpoint which is going to become even more important over the next few months. You can donate to the fundraiser here. Mercy Corps - aid workers for this charity are currently working to get clean water and aid to families fleeing Kabul. Donations will allow them to continue their vital work.

- aid workers for this charity are currently working to get clean water and aid to families fleeing Kabul. Donations will allow them to continue their vital work. The Halo Trust - based in Scotland, this charity focuses on landmine clearance to allow families in war ridden countries to rebuild their lives. You can donate here.

Use your small business to donate

You can set up fundraising campaigns for charities working in Afghanistan through your small business.

Initiatives such as Work for Good can help you set up a fundraising campaign through your sales in a matter of minutes.

Sign petitions

There are also various petitions you can sign: