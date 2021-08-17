THE number of probable suicides in Scotland during 2020 fell despite fears over the impact of the pandemic on mental health.

However, official statistics also show that the number of people believed to have taken their own lives was notably higher than average from June to September last year, during a period when lockdown restrictions had been lifted.

The data from National Records of Scotland shows that there were 805 probable suicides during 2020, compared to 833 in 2019.

(Source: NRS)

The suicide rate in Scotland, based on an age-standardised measure which creates more reliable comparisons for the population over time, also shows a small fall to 14.8 probable suicides per 100,000 last year which compares to 16.6 per 100,000 in 1994.

However, suicide deaths "were consistently above average between June and September" in 2020, with 28 per cent more suicides than usual recorded during those four months when compared against the five-year average.

They were also "higher than any previous value for those months between 2015 and 2019".

(Source: NRS)

Men accounted for 71% of probably suicides in 2020, with the number of women believed to have ended their lives rising slightly.

Dundee City had the highest rate of mortality by suicide in Scotland, and people living in the most deprived areas were three times more likely to die by suicide compared to those living in the fifth most affluent of postcodes.

Rachel Cackett, executive director of Samaritans Scotland, said: “Every one of these 805 deaths represents a life lost, with devastating consequences for families, friends and communities.

"We know that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all our lives, creating new challenges for mental health and exacerbating existing risk factors for suicide.

"However, it is important to remember that there is no single reason why someone takes their own life and that a range of factors contribute to suicide risk.

"Deaths by suicide in Scotland had been rising since 2017, and so today’s data is a small but positive step."

Ms Cackett added that the figures were also a "stark reminder" of the impact of inequalities on mental health.

She said: "The suicide rate in Scotland’s poorest areas is three times the rate in the least deprived areas.

"Scotland's next suicide strategy must focus on reducing this gap, particularly as more people may experience economic hardship following the pandemic."

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free in confidence any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.